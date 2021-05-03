S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has Hundreds of Hours of Content - News

GSC Game World PR manager Zakhar Bocharov in an interview with GamingBolt discussed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and revealed the game is very long even if you were to only follow the main quest. It can even be hundreds of hours long if you spend time exploring and doing side quests.

"It’s a very long game even if you decide to follow only the main quest," Bacharov said. "Hundreds of hours can be spent if you want to do more exploration and side quests."

View a trailer of the game below:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

