Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 222 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 25, 2021.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Grand Theft Auto V are in second and third places, respectively. NBA 2K21 is in fourth place. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in fifth place and Mortal Kombat 11 is in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Minecraft (NS) Pokemon Sword

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles