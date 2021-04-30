PS4 and PS5 Get Adventure Mode for Amnesia: Rebirth - News

Frictional Games recently announced that Amnesia: Rebirth "Adventure Mode" is now available as a free update for PlayStation players. The new mode lets you enjoy the game's rich adventure story without the threat of monsters or darkness. In addition to the new Adventure Mode, this update carries an upgrade for PS5 players delivering a smoother visual experience with the game running on higher frame rates: 60 FPS as opposed to 30 FPS which is the cap for PS4 consoles. Adventure Mode previously launched on PC.

What’s Adventure Mode?

Amnesia: Rebirth Adventure Mode is a new way to experience the fantastic quest of Tasi Trianon with its captivating narrative, cool environments, unique theme, and challenging puzzles, without the anxiety-inducing, and very distressing elements present in the original game.

"The game still has its very serious theme and sometimes unnerving ambiance, but the new mode feels a lot more like an Indiana Jones type of adventure in places where it would otherwise be more of a horror experience,” explained Fredrik Olsson, Creative Lead on Rebirth.

The new mode removes all life-threatening encounters with monsters, as well as the harrowing sound and visual effects that would affect Tasi's fear levels. The environments are now lit up to a point where you won’t have the same feeling of claustrophobia and trepidation, allowing you to explore freely without worrying about monsters or Tasi’s mental state.

Adventure Mode includes a number of bonus puzzles that add up to the experience of a true lovecraftian mystery adventure novel.







Check out our review of Amnesia: Rebirth here "We believe that anyone who loves a good story-driven adventure game will be stoked about this new mode. Not everyone is into horror and we don't want that to block people from experiencing Tasi's story," said Fredrik. "We did something very similar when we released the Safe mode for SOMA. It was extremely well received and opened up the game to a much broader audience, something we hope will happen with Rebirth as well."

