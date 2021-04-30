PS4 and PS5 Get Adventure Mode for Amnesia: Rebirth - NewsEvan Norris , posted 2 hours ago / 172 Views
Frictional Games recently announced that Amnesia: Rebirth "Adventure Mode" is now available as a free update for PlayStation players. The new mode lets you enjoy the game's rich adventure story without the threat of monsters or darkness. In addition to the new Adventure Mode, this update carries an upgrade for PS5 players delivering a smoother visual experience with the game running on higher frame rates: 60 FPS as opposed to 30 FPS which is the cap for PS4 consoles. Adventure Mode previously launched on PC.
What’s Adventure Mode?
Amnesia: Rebirth Adventure Mode is a new way to experience the fantastic quest of Tasi Trianon with its captivating narrative, cool environments, unique theme, and challenging puzzles, without the anxiety-inducing, and very distressing elements present in the original game.
"The game still has its very serious theme and sometimes unnerving ambiance, but the new mode feels a lot more like an Indiana Jones type of adventure in places where it would otherwise be more of a horror experience,” explained Fredrik Olsson, Creative Lead on Rebirth.
The new mode removes all life-threatening encounters with monsters, as well as the harrowing sound and visual effects that would affect Tasi's fear levels. The environments are now lit up to a point where you won’t have the same feeling of claustrophobia and trepidation, allowing you to explore freely without worrying about monsters or Tasi’s mental state.
