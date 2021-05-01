PS5 vs PS4 Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 23 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5 with its predecessor, the PlayStation 4.

The first week for the PlayStation 5 is the week ending November 14, 2020, while for the PlayStation 4 it is the week ending November 16, 2013.

The two consoles had a staggered launch with the PlayStation 5 launching November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The PlayStation 4 launched in North America on November 15, 2013, in Europe on November 29, 2013, and in Japan on February 22, 2014.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest week: 38,699 - PS5

Gap change over last month: 280,314 - PS5

Total Lead: 399,562 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 7,763,924

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 7,364,362

During week 23, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 4 by 38,699 units. In the last month, the PlayStation 5 has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 280,314 units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by just 399,562 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 7.76 million units in 23 weeks, while the PlayStation 4 sold 7.36 million units. Week 23 for the PlayStation 5 is the week ending April 17, 2021 and it is the week ending April 18, 2014 for the PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 is already ahead of the sales of the PlayStation 4 after week 25, where the PlayStation 4 sold 7.68 million. The PlayStation 5 is 71,580 units away from surpassing PlayStation 4 sales after 26 weeks.

The PlayStation 4 crossed eight million sold in week 28, nine million units sold in week 33, and 10 million units sold in week 39.

