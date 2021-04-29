By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Switch Sells 461K, PS5 Sells 217K, XS Sells 98K - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 11-17

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 770 Views

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 460,823 units sold for the week ending April 17, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 83.94 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 216,833 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.76 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 98,251 units to bring their lifetime sales to 4.67 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 45,556 units, the Xbox One sold 17,694 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 904 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 43,503 units (-8.6%). The PlayStation 4 is down 431,392 284,173 (-86.2%), the Xbox One is down 121,187 units (-87.3%), and the 3DS is down 10,916 units (-92.4%).

PS5 Sales, Xbox Series X and S Sales, Switch Sales

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

  1. Switch - 460,823 (83,943,522)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 216,833 (7,763,924)
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 98,251 (4,668,388)
  4. PlayStation 4 - 45,556 (115,444,439)
  5. Xbox One - 17,694 (50,036,049)
  6. 3DS - 904 (75,930,286)
Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 207,960
  2. PlayStation 5 - 88,117
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 57,616
  4. PlayStation 4 - 15,581
  5. Xbox One - 12,230
  6. 3DS - 191
Europe hardware estimates:
  1. Nintendo Switch - 104,698
  2. PlayStation 5 - 82,890
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 29,362
  4. PlayStation 4 - 24,035
  5. Xbox One - 4,266
  6. 3DS - 213
Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 128,345
  2. PlayStation 5 - 40,338
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 7,700
  4. PlayStation 4 - 4,881
  5. Xbox One - 690
  6. 3DS - 484
Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:
  1. Switch - 19,820
  2. PlayStation 5 - 5,488
  3. Xbox Series X|S - 3,573
  4. PlayStation 4 - 1,059
  5. Xbox One - 508
  6. 3DS - 16

Ninhut (2 hours ago)

ok that's blatant that the switch stays over 450k I didn't expect

  • +7
Blood_Tears (1 hour ago)

PS5 gap over X series is now over 3M and growing over 2:1 each week.

  • +6
SanAndreasX (1 hour ago)

How much longer until Switch passes the 360?

  • +2
Ninhut SanAndreasX (1 hour ago)

I think when nintendo releases the fiscal year on May 6th it will be over 360

  • +7
Ninten78 (46 minutes ago)

The Switch is breathing down the 360s neck

  • +1
AFattyGamer (1 hour ago)

Reaching 8 million soon. Keep pushing it Sony!

  • 0
Poweranimals (1 hour ago)

Are they ever gonna update the graph to include the new consoles?

  • 0
trunkswd Poweranimals (1 hour ago)

We are working on overhauling the front page graph.

  • +6
Ninten78 trunkswd (45 minutes ago)

Yay

  • +1
trunkswd Ninten78 (43 minutes ago)

I can't say when it will be ready. Hopefully relatively soon. From what I've seen it gives us far more options for different graphs.

  • +1
Ninten78 trunkswd (42 minutes ago)

I appreciate your hard work

  • 0
trunkswd Ninten78 (41 minutes ago)

That is all Truckosaurus who is overhauling the graphs.

  • 0