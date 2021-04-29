SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Extra Krusty Edition Out Now for Switch - News

/ 86 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Tilting Point announced SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Extra Krusty Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop for $29.99. The game launched for iOS, Android, and PC via the Microsoft Store in 2020 as a free-to-play title.

"It has been great working alongside Nickelodeon, and our collaboration resulted in an incredibly successful mobile launch for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off,” said Tilting Point co-CEO and president Samir Agili.

"We brought the game to PC players this past December, and now, we are thrilled to showcase the game’s potential and vibrant gameplay on the Nintendo Switch system. SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is the first game Tilting Point has published on Nintendo Switch.

"It is a testament to our vision and commitment to expand to new mediums, studios and global audiences in order to help all our games grow. As a team, we are setting our sights toward what will be a truly huge and exciting year."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Nintendo Switch-exclusive “Extra Krusty Edition” of SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off is here! Join SpongeBob and his friends on an epic adventure to become the best Fry Cook under the Sea in this fast paced and hilarious cooking game—re-designed for the Nintendo Switch! Plus, unleash four brand-new, Nintendo Switch exclusive power-ups to help you show off your skill behind the grill!

Let’s get cookin’!

Join SpongeBob SquarePants on a hilarious culinary adventure through the restaurants and kitchens of Bikini Bottom! When Mr. Krabs realizes there’s more money to be earned in the fast-food business, the penny-pinching entrepreneur sets out to expand his restaurant empire starting with a breakfast stand outside of SpongeBob’s house…and who better to help him run it than SpongeBob SquarePants himself?

Create your own Bikini Bottom kitchen, decorate and customize your restaurant, and get ready to serve up delicious food to your guests! In this fast-food cooking game, put your time management skills to the test and experience the crazy cooking action of the SpongeBob universe. Fire up the grill and get ready to cook!

Key Features:

Fun and Fast-Paced Cooking – Cook and serve up delicious food including Krabby Patties, pancakes, BBQ and more! Get behind the grill as SpongeBob SquarePants to provide speedy service to the residents of Bikini Bottom. You’ll serve tons of familiar faces like Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward and many more! Keep your customers happy and be rewarded with tips, likes and exciting bonuses! Start as a junior fry cook and train to become one of Bikini Bottom’s premier fast-food chefs!

– Cook and serve up delicious food including Krabby Patties, pancakes, BBQ and more! Get behind the grill as SpongeBob SquarePants to provide speedy service to the residents of Bikini Bottom. You’ll serve tons of familiar faces like Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward and many more! Keep your customers happy and be rewarded with tips, likes and exciting bonuses! Start as a junior fry cook and train to become one of Bikini Bottom’s premier fast-food chefs! Explore the World of SpongeBob SquarePants – Grill up delicious Krabby Patties in the Krusty Krab, Steaks and Ribs in Sandy’s Treedome, Hot Dogs in Weenie Hut Jr’s and much more as you explore familiar restaurants and new kitchens in Bikini Bottom, Goo Lagoon and beyond! New restaurants and cuisines are added regularly, bringing new cooking challenges and recipes to learn!

– Grill up delicious Krabby Patties in the Krusty Krab, Steaks and Ribs in Sandy’s Treedome, Hot Dogs in Weenie Hut Jr’s and much more as you explore familiar restaurants and new kitchens in Bikini Bottom, Goo Lagoon and beyond! New restaurants and cuisines are added regularly, bringing new cooking challenges and recipes to learn! Upgrade and Decorate – Choose new furniture, decorations and more to add your personal touch to the restaurants of SpongeBob SquarePants. Upgrade your kitchen equipment to cook food quickly and provide faster service to your customers. Start out with a basic restaurant design and build your kitchen to one fit for an expert chef!

– Choose new furniture, decorations and more to add your personal touch to the restaurants of SpongeBob SquarePants. Upgrade your kitchen equipment to cook food quickly and provide faster service to your customers. Start out with a basic restaurant design and build your kitchen to one fit for an expert chef! Collect and Customize – Unlock your favorite characters from SpongeBob SquarePants and dress them in amazing outfits inspired by the show! Create your own custom avatar for the game and interact with the costumed characters as they explore Bikini Bottom.

– Unlock your favorite characters from SpongeBob SquarePants and dress them in amazing outfits inspired by the show! Create your own custom avatar for the game and interact with the costumed characters as they explore Bikini Bottom. Hilarious Storyline – Experience an all-new and exclusive SpongeBob SquarePants story featuring SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Sandy, and Patrick. Play through the hilarious storyline as you progress through the game and unlock new levels.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles