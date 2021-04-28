Destruction AllStars Season One: Hotshots Starts May 5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Lucid Games announced Destruction AllStars Season One: Hotshots will start on May 5.

Season One: Hotshots adds several new features to the game at no extra cost. This includes new playable character Alba, her hero vehicle Claymore, Photo Mode, Blitz mode, and the AllStar Pass.

View the trailer for Season One: Hotshots below:

Read details on Season One: Hotshots below:

Season 1

We’re just a week away from the launch of our first season in Destruction AllStars. Seasons are our way of injecting new content into the game for all players, as well as adding in new cosmetics items to help you customize your AllStars to reflect your personality. In our last blog post, we revealed that our first season will be called Hotshots, and we also dropped a few teasers around our first new AllStar being added to the roster since the game’s launch. We’re here to flesh out what you can expect from Season One, starting with a closer look at our new AllStar. Without further ado, let’s introduce you to Alba.

New Character

Alba is a veteran of Destruction AllStars who is returning to the competition after several years away from the event. She’s a fierce competitor hailing from Scotland who brings a clear sense of determination to the arena, along with a high-tech armored battle suit. We’ll be learning more about Alba through her Challenge Series which will be released alongside Season One.

In the arena, we’re really expecting Alba to shake things up. Her on-foot ability, or Character Breaker, summons blockers out of the ground in front of her. These blockers, called bulwarks, act in the same way that blockers do in our arena. They are immovable objects, physically stopping competitors as they try to drive on through. Being able to use these bulwarks anywhere in the arena opens up tactical opportunities for disrupting opposing players or protecting yourself from an incoming vehicle when you’re on foot

Alba’s hero vehicle, Claymore, is where the sparks really start to fly. Her hero vehicle functions a little differently to the other vehicles in Destruction AllStars. Instead of a slam which pushes the vehicle in the chosen direction (forwards, left, or right), Claymore deploys a laser beam that sweeps and damages AllStars or vehicles in its area of effect. These beams can be tactically deployed as you approach an enemy player, or in response to an enemy hero vehicle bearing down on you.

AllStar Pass

The brand new AllStar Pass is coming to Destruction AllStars, starting with Season One Hotshots. The AllStar Pass is a way for players to earn cosmetics from online multiplayer, no matter how they choose to play the game.

With Alba returning to the competition, our AllStars have decided to roll out the red carpet and get dressed up for the occasion. You’ll see a lot of black ties and tailcoats in the AllStar Pass as our AllStars get ready to welcome back a renowned veteran. Some of our AllStars have taken things even further, with two Legendary skins and one Heroic skin available in the AllStar Pass to really stand out from the crowd. With skins, emotes, avatars, banners and shouts, there’s plenty of ways to show off your style and change up your AllStars’ look.

To progress your AllStar Pass, you’ll need to earn Season Points by completing matches online (active PlayStation Plus subscription is required for online play), with additional points on offer through new Seasonal Challenges and Sponsor Challenges.

Seasonal Challenges are an extension of our existing Daily and Weekly challenges, only these award Season Points instead of XP and currency. Sponsor Challenges are objectives set by some of the companies that sponsor Destruction AllStars events in-game. These challenges are made available from the start of Season One and can be completed at your own pace, at any point before the end of the season. All of these challenges reward Season Points, but some of the biggest challenges offer AllStar Coins and Destruction Points upon completion.

These challenges are available at no additional charge to all players. Whenever you play online multiplayer, you’ll always be making progress towards your next tier of the AllStar Pass.

The AllStar Pass will have 100 tiers to unlock, with some items available for all players alongside a premium tier that can be bought for 1000 Destruction Points.

The premium tier of the AllStar Pass and Alba’s Challenge Series are the only paid content planned in Season One: Hotshots

Photo Mode

A few weeks after the launch of Season One, Photo Mode will be making its way to Destruction AllStars. Available in all single player activities, you’ll be able to pause the game at any moment and enter free-cam to start looking for the perfect angle on any wreck, barge, or pose. Once you’ve found your shot, you can apply a variety of stickers, frames and filters to enhance your image and really make it shine. Thanks to the built in sharing features of the PS5, it’s easy to share your moments of mayhem on social media for the world to see. We can’t wait to see what you’ll create with this brand new feature, especially when taking it back through some of our previous Story Mode’s (previously referred to as Challenge Series) as well as any new single player content that follows in the future.

Blitz

For AllStars looking to take their careers to the next level, Blitz is the game mode for you. This is a brand new mode for Destruction AllStars and it will be arriving about halfway into Season One. This mode has been built to really get to grips with what makes for skillful teamplay in our game. At its core, Blitz is an evolution of Mayhem (our take on standard deathmatch) between four teams of three AllStars. However, unlike a game of Mayhem, Blitz consists of short, intense, adrenaline fueled rounds. These rounds are all about being the first team to reach a set score to win the round. Win a set number of rounds wins the match.

To add more tactical decision making between the rounds, players will need to pick a new AllStar at the start of every round! Here’s where things start to get really tactical. In Blitz, your Character Ability and Hero Vehicle energy will carry over from the previous round. You can use this rollover of energy to start your next round with a key advantage. Will you pick an AllStar with an aggressive Hero Vehicle and cause carnage in the opening seconds or will you play your cards close to your chest and activate your Character Ability in the final moments for a dramatic comeback? Be sure to coordinate with your team to make sure that your chosen AllStars are robust and able to counter whatever the competition might throw at you.

Blitz will be joining our lineup of game modes towards the start of June. Blitz is our competitive mode and will be launching as an unranked playlist during Season One. We’re treating this as an introduction to the game mode to allow players to get familiar with how it works and experiment with its teamplay. As part of its introduction, there will be exclusive cosmetic rewards available for players who dive into Blitz during its first season.

