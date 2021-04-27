Microsoft's Gaming Revenue Grows 50% in Latest Quarter, Xbox Hardware Revenue Jumps 232% - News

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the third quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2021. Revenue for the company increased 19 percent year-over-year to $41.7 billion, while operating income was up 31 percent to $17.0 billion. GAP net income was up 44 percent to $15.5 billion.

Microsoft's gaming revenue increased 50 percent year-over-year to $3.53 billion. Xbox content & services grew 34 percent, driven by strong first and third-party titles, as well as growth in Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox hardware revenue jumped 232 percent year-over-year, driven by the continued demand for the Xbox Series X|S.

This is the best March quarter for Microsoft's gaming division since they started reporting the numbers separately about six years ago, according to video games industry senior analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad.

Microsoft's gaming revenue over the past 12 months ending March 31, 2021 for the first time ever reached $15 billion. This is up from $10.3 billion for the 12 months ending March 31, 2020.

