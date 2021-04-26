Rumor: Starfield is an Xbox Exclusive, Aiming for Holiday 2021 Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 37 minutes ago / 204 Views
Microsoft and 343 Industries are busy putting the finishing touches on its big Holiday 2021 game, Halo Infinite. However, it might not be the only big release for Xbox this holiday season.
Xbox insider Rand al’Tho in a recent Xbox Two podcast and transcribed by PureXbox said that Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda might pay off in a big way this year with the release of Starfield. He says the upcoming game will be an Xbox console exclusive and that development on the game is pretty much done with the focus now on fixing bugs.
"I’ve been told, by very reliable people that Starfield was 100% an Xbox exclusive," he said. "I’ve even made bets about it, and I don’t bet unless I know I’m willing to bet. So I’m really, really confident that Starfield is only releasing on Xbox when it does, and I’ve been told as well that Microsoft is trying their hardest to get the game out for this holiday. They really want Starfield out this holiday.
"The game’s basically sort of finished – it’s in bug squashing mode right now, very much like Halo Infinite, and it would be a big boon for Game Pass and Xbox if both Halo and Starfield could launch this fall."
As always this should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by either Microsoft or Bethesda. If the game is planned to release this holiday season expect to see the game at E3 2021 in June.
This will be a great experiment for MS since it's a new IP, they won't have the baggage of depriving Sony fans of a series they are used to enjoying, so they can avoid a lot of drama while at the same time get data on how well a huge game like this can perform on one ecosystem (PC + Xbox) and if the diminished sales are outweighed by increase in hardware sales and Gamepass subscriptions. This will give them excellent information which will help them make decisions on other series that do traditionally come to PlayStation/Nintendo.
Can't wait to see this game since we pretty much know nothing. I've been craving a sci-fi epic and Skyrim/Oblivion are in my Top 10 games of all time so this is bound to appeal to me.
Not a surprise, although I was wondering if it was the case because it was pretty far into development by the time Microsoft attempted to purchase ZeniMax, but then again, we don't know how long those negotiations were in talks for. I'm on PC though, so I can't wait to play it and get some mods galore going! Hopefully we'll find out very soon when the game releases.