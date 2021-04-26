Respawn Entertainment is Developing a New IP - News

posted 8 hours ago

Electronic Arts subsidiary Respawn Entertainment is keeping itself busy as it continues to work on its battle royale game, Apex Legends, and is developing a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The developer is apparently also working on a brand new IP, according to a job listing for a software engineer.

"We are looking for a Software Engineer to join a compact incubation team currently developing a brand new IP," reads the description to the job opening.

With the way the job description is worded it is likely the game is very early on in development and won't be released for several years.

"Pioneer new ways to enable 'adventuring until the heat death of the universe,'" the job description added. "Early involvement in developing a brand new IP. Be part of a lean team where each person’s contributions make a large impact, in an environment where you’ll have an unusual degree of autonomy & responsibility."

You can check out the complete Respawn Entertainment Careers page here.

