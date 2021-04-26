State of Play Set for April 29, Focused on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - News

/ 326 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will host a new State of Play focused on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on Thursday, April 29 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET. You can watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will have 15 minutes of new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay footage and two upcoming indie titles.

"Feast your eyes on more than 15 minutes of new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart footage, plus a quick look at a pair of upcoming indie titles," reads the description to the State of Play.

"There won’t be any hardware or business-focused updates in this show—just loads of explodey goodness from Insomniac Games."

Introducing Rivet!



See the mysterious Lombax in action in today’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer, then tune in to State of Play on Thursday at 2pm PT for extended gameplay from @insomniacgames – plus updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles: https://t.co/f0IEfDx3c6 pic.twitter.com/mASOmXl4H2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2021

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 11.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles