It Takes Two Sales Top One Million Units - Sales

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over one million units worldwide.

"This shows that there definitely is players that also wants to play co-op only games!" said Hazelight founder Josef Fares. "Thank you everyone and I hope we see more game like this."

It Takes Two launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 26.

This shows that there definitely is players that also wants to play co op only games! Thank you everyone and I hope we see more game like this😘 https://t.co/s1k97ULrVi — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) April 23, 2021

