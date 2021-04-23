Borderlands 3 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Borderlands 3 has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 18, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K21 are in second and third places, respectively. Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which should be off the market at this point, is in fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fifth place and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Borderlands 3 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K21 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Outriders Mortal Kombat 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Monster Hunter Rise

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

