505 Games to Publish Rogue Spirit by Developer Kids With Sticks - News

posted 2 hours ago

505 Games announced it will publish the 3D rogue-lite action game, Rogue Spirit, which is in development by Kids With Sticks.

"We are excited to work with such an experienced publisher," said Kids With Sticks co-owner Andrzej Koloska. "Thanks to 505 Games we were able to establish the Kids With Sticks initiative and focus all of our powers on developing Rogue Spirit.

"We hope to bring freshness to the rogue-like genre with an interesting core mechanic of possessing enemies and being able to absorb their skills."

View the 505 Games announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rogue Spirit is a colorful and visually stunning 3D rogue-lite action game with light stealth elements developed by independent studio Kids With Sticks, a small but impressive team of industry veterans with AAA games development experience.

This single player action-adventure game places players into the role of the ghost of the former Prince of Midra. Players must possess enemy characters and absorb their skills in order to free their land from a looming and ever-present evil. Inspired by Japanese and Southeast Asian cultures as well as popular anime tropes, Rogue Spirit looks to bring modern gameplay and fictional feudal Japan together in one visually compelling game.

Rogue Spirit will launch for PC via Steam Early Access in August.

