PS5 'Play Like Never Before' Video Showcases Next-Gen Features - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new video on the PlayStation 5 that showcases the new features on the next-generation console.

The features showcased in the video include the ultra-high speed SSD, integrated I/O, the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, 3D audio with compatible headsets, ray tracing, up to 120 frames per second, 4K resolution, HDR, and backward compatibility.

View the "Play Like Never Before" video below:

"Experience lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games," reads the description to the video.

