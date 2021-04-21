Rumor: Xbox Game Pass Tops 23 Million Subscribers as of April 20 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 36 minutes ago / 168 Views
Microsoft previously announced Xbox Game Pass had surpassed 18 million subscribers at the end of 2020, while there are over 100 million monthly active Xbox Live users across consoles, PC, and mobile.
Xbox insider and Windows Central editor Jez Corden via Twitter revealed Xbox Game Pass has surpassed 23 million subscribers as of April 20. This figure should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Microsoft.
Xbox Game Pass had been averaging around one million new subscribers per month. If the 23 million figure is correct that average has grown to over 1.25 million.
April saw the release of two high-profile games launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one - Outriders and MLB The Show 21.
23 million as of April 20! https://t.co/Jjs65UaTNw— Jez 👩💻 (@JezCorden) April 21, 2021
I believe it. It's a stupendous service. None like it at the moment.
Seriously! My friend got the invitation to try out the xCloud beta for iOS and Windows 10 via Safari, Edge, or Chrome and it works really well!!! And apparently xCloud is being brought to actual Xbox's so you can immediately play a game while your game is downloading! lol Xbox has been really forward thinking here.
And just to make the experience better, Microsoft is upgrading all the xCloud servers, which are currently running on One S blades, to Series X blades for an even better experience! Load times, resolution, and framerate are going to be massively improved on xCloud. The future is exciting!
This is believable. They averaged 1m new subscribers per month between April 2020 and December 2020, going from 10m to 18m. From January-April 2021, they started adding day one AAA 3rd party releases to Gamepass, starting with Outriders earlier this month and MLB The Show yesterday, so it's understandable that they did 5m in 3 months so far this year.
It seems like they will be able to exceed 30m subs by the end of the year most likely, even more if they have some more AAA 3rd party day one releases this year, plus Halo Infinite and possibly Starfield and Forza Horizon 5 as Xbox exclusives this year.