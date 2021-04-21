AMD FidelityFX Now Available to Developers on Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 288 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft’s Game Stack Live event took place today and it was announced AMD FidelityFX is now available to developers on the Xbox Series X|S. It is an image-quality toolkit that makes it easier to implement ambient occlusion, variable shading, and AMD’s custom sharpening techniques.

"Today, we are very happy to announce that AMD FidelityFX is now available for Xbox! This news makes it even easier than before to write cross-platform games, with developers able to access select AMD FidelityFX effects with specific optimizations for Windows and Xbox. Game developers can now utilize further platform-specific optimizations with AMD FidelityFX, straight from the Xbox Series X|S Game Development Kit.

"This development is very exciting to all at AMD who have worked to deliver these effects into the hands of even more developers – and we will continue to strive for our highly optimized effects to be at the forefront of cross-platform game development.

"Xbox Game Developers interested in getting started with AMD FidelityFX can do so with the latest Game Development Kit (GDK), where samples for Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, Variable Shading, and Raytraced Shadow Denoiser technologies are available."

There is no word if the PlayStation 5 will be getting AMD FidelityFX support in the future. The PS5 does run on AMD as well, so it is likely to become available on Sony's console at some point. A fair number of games on PC take advantage of AMD FidelityFX including Cyberpunk 2077, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. Resident Evil Village and Far Cry 6 will also use the technology when they launch.

Thanks, Wccftech.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles