Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition Arrives in May for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Digerati and developer Brainwash Gang announced the action platformer, Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on May 5, Nintendo Switch on May 6, and for the Xbox One and PC via Steam on May 7.

Nongunz is a nihilistic action platformer roguelike. Obscure in both gameplay and theme, Nongunz is a riddle that demands sacrifice. Completely rebuilt in Unity, the Doppelganger Edition is a remastered version of the original, featuring two all-new modes: Arena and Local Co-op.

Unforgiving gameplay that will challenge both your skill and your wits.

The whole game is a riddle. Unveil the mystery behind the nihilistic universe of Nongunz.

Nongunz. Beautifully crafted black and white pixel environments and characters.

Hundreds of levels plagued with dozens of different enemies.

Many weapons, items and equipment to unlock and master.

The potential to change your perception about existence, violence, and mankind.

New for the Doppelganger Edition! Join forces with your double in Local Co-op mode.

New for the Doppelganger Edition! Survive an eternity of enemies in Arena mode.

Each run will have you parting from a black and white graveyard into an ever-changing gothic dungeon full of nightmares fleshed out of human viscera. Surviving this distraught roguelike will not only require skill but style, since Nongunz rewards you for long-lasting combos and challenges… moreover, score will play a key role in the progress of the idle game: the formation of your very own band of lost souls and death cultists.

As the world of Nongunz evolves, you will meet special characters that will inhabit your graveyard: praying cultists, self-scourging martyrs, somber gravediggers… which will either help you widen your killing skills or improve the performance of the insidious idle game built around the graveyard.

