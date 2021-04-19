Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales - March 2021 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through March 2021 shows how the Switch has been consistently gaining on the lifetime PS4 sales and growing its lead over the Xbox One for well over a year now. The PS4 is ahead of the Switch by 32.4 million units and the Xbox One by 65.3 million units. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox One by 32.9 million

The PS4 is 3.38 million units away from outselling the Game Boy, which sold 118.69 million units lifetime. The Switch outsold the PSP in March and is 2.87 million units away from outselling the Xbox 360, which sold 85.80 million units lifetime.

The Switch passed the 82 million mark and the Xbox One the 50 million mark. The PS4 has sold 115.31 million units lifetime, the Switch 82.93 million units, and the Xbox One 50.00 million.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 46.5 percent market share, the Switch sits at 33.4 percent, and the Xbox One at 20.1 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 115,308,087

Switch Total Sales: 82,927,448

Xbox One Total Sales: 50,000,701

During the month of March 2021, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 2.35 million units for the month and the Xbox One by 2.46 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 114,808 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 63,365 units (2.5%), the PlayStation 4 is down 695,034 units (-77.0%) and the Xbox One is down 297,457 units (-76.1%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 89.4 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 7.3 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 3.3 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 208,154

Switch Monthly Sales: 2,557,227

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 93,346

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched three years and four months later in March 2017.

As a reminder, VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

