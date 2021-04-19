Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has once again topped the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 14th week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moves up two spots to second place, while FIFA 21 jumps up from sixth to third place. Monster Hunter Rise has dropped one spot to fourth place, while Minecraft leaps up from ninth to fifth place.

There are a total of eight Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10 and two multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 14, 2021: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Monster Hunter Rise Minecraft Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario Party The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

