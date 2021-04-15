Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter Arrives in June - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Behaviour Interactive and Capcom announced the Resident Evil Chapter for Dead by Daylight will release in June.

"We are excited to be working with the legendary studio Capcom to create the next Dead by Daylight chapter," said Dead by Daylight creative director Dave Richard in a press release. "It is an honor and an absolute joy to welcome the original survival horror game Resident Evil in The Entity’s universe.

"The result is fantastic and will surprise new players and veterans alike. Players can expect a chapter packed with iconic content and novel ways to sacrifice or survive inspired by the renowned franchise."

Game director Mathieu Cote added, "This is such an awesome new addition to our universe! If you had told us, five years ago when we launched, that one day we would be adding characters from the legendary Resident Evil world into our game, none of us would have believed you.

"We are so very grateful to Capcom for everything they’ve done over the years to bring horror to the world of video games. And today, we get to bring these icons into Dead by Daylight. It is an incredibly proud moment for us."

Dead by Daylight is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles