Wasteland 3 The Battle of Steeltown Narrative Expansion Launches June 3 - News

Publisher Deep Silver and developer inXile entertainment announced the first narrative expansion for Wasteland 3, The Battle of Steeltown, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on June 3 for $13.99. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can purchase it for 10 percent off.

"The Battle of Steeltown’ represents not just a fantastic new chapter in Wasteland 3‘s story, full of choice, consequence, and Wasteland 3‘s unique brand of humor, it’s also a culmination of all the hard work we’ve put into the game since launch," said game director David Rogers.

"For those playing Wasteland 3 for the first time they’ll be playing the best version of the game. For players coming back to visit Steeltown they’re in for a treat with new story, characters, and combat mechanics that really change up tactics in challenging new ways. They’ll also see characters and stories they started in the base game make an appearance, with new interactions for everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed parrot, Santa’s Elves ‘Where Are They Now?’ and more. All of this is complemented with incredible new post-apoc music."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of The Battle of Steeltown:

The towering factory complex of Steeltown manufactures all the tech that keeps Colorado running and the Patriarch in power—trucks, armor, weapons, and robots. But deliveries from Steeltown have stopped cold, and all the Patriarch is getting from Abigail Markham—Steeltown's leader—are excuses. When he sends the Rangers to investigate, they find the place is a powder keg with the fuse already lit. The workers are striking, bandits raid with impunity, and nobody is allowed through the gates, not even on the business of the Patriarch. Without help, Steeltown could crash and burn for good, and take Markham with it—but maybe that's just what it needs.

Key Features:

Traverse the Steeltown manufacturing complex alone or in co-op in this epic narrative expansion. Take on challenging new quests, face off against new robotic enemies, and solve the mystery at the heart of Steeltown however you see fit.

Tactical combat is taken to new heights with new mechanics like devastating telegraphed attacks, stacking status effects, elemental shields, and non-lethal weapons—letting you solve Steeltown’s skirmishes in brand new ways.

Combat and gear scaling means that both new and returning players can enter Steeltown during their playthroughs for a level-appropriate challenge, with a story and cast of characters that adapt to the decisions you’ve already made.

The Battle of Steeltown expands the base game with new enemies, weapons, armor, and world map encounters .

Music Supervisor Mary Ramos and Composer Mark Morgan return with original scores and new post-apocalyptic inspired covers.

