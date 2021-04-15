Rise of the Slime is a Roguelite Deckbuilder, Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 417 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Publisher Playstack and developer Bunkovsky Games announced the roguelite deckbuilder, Rise of the Slime, will leave Steam Early Access and officially launch for the Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this spring.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Offering a unique mix of deep, tactical deck-builder gameplay with the chill vibes of a side-scrolling adventure, Rise of the Slime plonks your squidgy hero in an enchanted and dangerous world. Help Slime overcome the odds by playing insanely powerful cards in turn-based, positional combat against a bunch of baddies—though you just might feel terrible dousing them with acid.

With the help of fancy hats and pet companions to spice up your adventures, you’ll traverse beautiful and exotic lands, from sizzling fire swamps to toxic marshlands to a breezy unfurling garden populated by sexy radishes!

Key Features:

Turn-based combat alongside real-time exploration, offering a unique mix of roguelike and deckbuilder.

alongside real-time exploration, offering a unique mix of roguelike and deckbuilder. Positional mechanics , matching your wits against enemies. Strategically quick step, push, and flip behind enemies to gain the advantage in combat. Use your cards wisely!

, matching your wits against enemies. Strategically quick step, push, and flip behind enemies to gain the advantage in combat. Use your cards wisely! A visually appealing art style , with striking, colorful characters, cards and environments.

, with striking, colorful characters, cards and environments. Extensive replay value with gameplay mutators, shifting routes and hundreds of deck build variations (100 magical cards at launch). Each playthrough of Rise of the Slime is different!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles