Perfect World Games Announces Game Code Name: X, Likely Persona Mobile Game

posted 21 minutes ago

Perfect World Games has announced Code Name: X, which is the first mobile entry in a "famous Japanese console game series" that has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

The series has yet to be named, however, it is most likely based on the Persona franchise. This is due to the file names for the artwork being titled "P5," as well as the art style and music.

Visit the official website here.

View the announcement trailer below:

