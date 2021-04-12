Microsoft Flight Simulator Rated for Xbox One - News

posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Asobo Studio released Microsoft Flight Simulator launched for the PC in August 2020 and plans to launch the game for the Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021. While an Xbox One version of the game hasn't been ruled out, the console doesn't seem nearly powerful enough to be able to run it.

An Xbox One version of Microsoft Flight Simulator might actually be happening as it was rated for the Xbox One by PEGI. It is possible this might be a mistake by PEGI, which wouldn't be the first time they have done this. PEGI rated Borderlands 3: Director’s Cut for the Nintendo Switch, which was later confirmed to not be coming to Nintendo's hybrid console.

One way the game could potentially run on the Xbox One would be using Microsoft's xCloud streaming service that is currently available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers via Android.

For now, Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to the Xbox One should be treated as a rumor until confirmed by Microsoft or Asobo Studio.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

