Age of Empires IV Launches Fall 2021, Chinese Civilization and Gameplay Revealed

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge have announced Age of Empires IV will launch for PC via Steam and Windows Store, as well as Xbox Game Pass for PC in Fall 2021.

The developers in a presentation also released a bunch of new information and footage on the upcoming RTS. The Chinese civilization was showcased, which is just one of many many unique civilizations in Age of Empires IV.

"The Chinese civilization is immense and resilient, with the potential for tremendous growth and advancement throughout the game," said the developers. "With a strong focus on expanding their empire, they are capable of developing massive armies with their explosive strength."

View the Chinese civilization reveal video below:

Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge also released a nearly six-minute long gameplay trailer of the game, which can be seen below:

A teaser of naval combat was also released:

