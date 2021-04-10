[Updated] Sonic Colors Remastered Listing Spotted in German Voice-Over Studio - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 735 Views
Update:
French retailer Sogamely has listed Sonic Colors Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game has a 2021 release window and a price of €34.99.
This listing was spotted NintendoEverything.
Original article:
A listing for Sonic Colors Remastered on the German voice-over studio iksample was spotted over on Twitter. The listing was originally posted on December 20, 2020.
Sonic Colors first launched for the Nintendo Wii and DS in November 2010. A remastered version of the game has not been announced by Sega.
Until an official announcement for Sonic Colors Remastered is made, this should be treated as a rumor.
I found out that the German dubbing studio of the Sonic games dubbed Sonic Colours Remastered in 2020 :O— • Gum | Kupo (@Kutairo_) April 8, 2021
I'm excited now. @LennFennex
Source:https://t.co/vpUmHxUg65 pic.twitter.com/n4tj5ExLqk
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I hope this is real, I missed out on it because I never owned a Wii, and I have a Switch now, so regardless of rather this is Switch exclusive or multiplat I will be able to play it now.
Seems a French retailer listed it now for Switch, PS4, and XB1, for 35 euros. Called Sonic Colors Ultimate supposedly.
I wonder if that will include a remaster of the DS version of Colours. It was pretty good as well, it would be a shame if it got forgotten.
Sonic and the Secret Rings was better than Colors. Come at me.
How dare you
I speak only truth.
Sonic Colors is basically a 2D Sonic game. Look at a playthrough and see how much time you spend in 3D vs 2D. It's at least 80% 2D, and you rarely spend more than 30-40 seconds at a time in 3D. Which really felt like a bait and switch when I bought it.
As a 2D Sonic game, it's fine, but there are far better options. (Mania, Rush, Genesis, etc). If you like what Colors does with the 3D sections, you're far better off playing playing Generations which does it better and has a significant amount of 3D gameplay. Unless you're looking for an average at best 2D Sonic game with a smattering of 3D, there's no real reason to play Colors. Except for the music.
Secret Rings, for all its clunkiness, does something actually different and that makes it still worth playing. It also understands that the point of Sonic is not going super fast at all times, but having to work to build up speed so that when you do get to crazy high speeds, it feels satisfying.
I'd be much more interested in a remake of Rings that tightens up the control and cuts back on some of the repetitiveness over a remake of Colors, because I can't ever imagine a time when I'd rather play Colors over Generations or one of the 2D Sonics. Secret rings is at least unique.
All good, i am just playing with you. Fair points. I find Mania is my favourite Sonic game made. I cant say i played much of Colours and secret rings.