The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf Headed to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Late 2021 - News

/ 332 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer OSome Studio announced The Smurfs game announced last year is a 3D adventure platformer and is titled The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. The game will launch in late 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"We’re thrilled over this ambitious deal with IMPS, as it extends even more our lasting and very promising partnership,” said Microids CEO Stephane Longeard.

"Working on such a rich franchise that speaks to all generations allows us to create a wide variety of different games: there will be something to suit all tastes! Besides, thanks to this partnership and The Smufs‘ incredible international notoriety, Microids continues to significantly reinforce and diversify its catalog of renowned IPs."

IMPS founding president Veronique Culliford added, "It’s a great pleasure to collaborate with Microids, we fully trust them in coming up with iconic, creative, gorgeous games with our little Smurfs. I’m sure both kids and adults alike will be delighted.

"Additionally, with the new Smurfs TV series that will be broadcast worldwide in 2021, the notoriety of the Smurfs will grow even more! I am really proud to consolidate our bond with another company from the Media Participations group."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles