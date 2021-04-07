Death Stranding on PC Has Earned Over €23 Million in Revenue - News

/ 323 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions released the PC version of Death Stranding in July 2020. 505 Games parent company, Digital Bros, in its financial report revealed the game has earned over €23 million in revenue on PC as of December 31, 2020.

In less than six months the game has earned a total of €23.192 million. This is more than any other title Digital Bros reported on. In 2020, Control earned €16.039 million, while Assetto Corsa earned €8.969 million.

PC accounted for two-thirds of the total digital revenue for Digital Bros, while consoles - PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo - accounted for just under 28 percent and mobile the remaining amount.

Kojima Productions has yet to announce its next title, however, art director Yoji Shinkawa in an interview said it might be announced "soon."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles