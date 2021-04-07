Jump Force Giorno Giovanna DLC Character Launches April 13 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Spike Chunsoft announced the Giorno Giovanna JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure DLC character for Jump Force will launch on April 13 for $3.99 as an individual purchase and is also part of the $17.99 Character Pass 2. Users who own Character Pass 2 will gain early access to the DLC on April 9.

View a trailer of the DLC character below:

Here is an overview of the DLC character:

A Golden Wind is set to howl across the Jump Force battlefield when JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Giorno Giovanna, the progeny of DIO by way of Jonathan Joestar’s body, joins the game’s playable roster this spring. Opponents who come face-to-face with Giorno’s seemingly invincible Gold Experience Requiem Stand are forever reminded that their attacks are simply useless.

Giorno is the fifth and final member of Jump Force “Characters Pass 2,” which also features the currently available Shoto Todoroki, Meruem, and Hiei, and the upcoming Yoruichi. Players who purchase Character Pass 2 for $17.99 will immediately obtain Todoroki, Meruem, and Hiei, as well as gain early access to Yoruichi and Giorno upon release. Each character is also available separately for $3.99.

Jump Force is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

