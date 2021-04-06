Samurai Warriors 5 Adds Five New Playable Characters - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced Takakage Kobayakawa, Hisahide Matsunaga, Kagetora Nagao, Shingen Takeda, and Motonari Mori will be playable characters in Samurai Warriors 5.

The game once it releases this summer will include 27 playable characters that were chosen based on the story. Check out the list of 23 playable characters so far confirmed below:

Hanbei Takenaka

Hideyoshi Hashiba

Hisahide Matsunaga

Ieyasu Tokugawa

Kagetora Nagao

Kanbei Kuroda

Katsuie Shibata

Kazuuji Nakamura

Nagamasa Azai

Mitsuhide Akechi

Mitsuki

Motonari Mori

No

Nobunaga Oda

Oichi

Sena

Shikanosuke Yamanaka

Shingen Takeda

Tadakatsu Honda

Takakage Kobayakawa

Toshiie Maeda

Toshimitsu Saito

Yoshimoto Imagawa

Samurai Warriors 5 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 24, followed by the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the west and PC via Steam worldwide on July 27.

Thanks, Gematsu.

