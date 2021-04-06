Samurai Warriors 5 Adds Five New Playable Characters - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 160 Views
Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced Takakage Kobayakawa, Hisahide Matsunaga, Kagetora Nagao, Shingen Takeda, and Motonari Mori will be playable characters in Samurai Warriors 5.
The game once it releases this summer will include 27 playable characters that were chosen based on the story. Check out the list of 23 playable characters so far confirmed below:
- Hanbei Takenaka
- Hideyoshi Hashiba
- Hisahide Matsunaga
- Ieyasu Tokugawa
- Kagetora Nagao
- Kanbei Kuroda
- Katsuie Shibata
- Kazuuji Nakamura
- Nagamasa Azai
- Mitsuhide Akechi
- Mitsuki
- Motonari Mori
- No
- Nobunaga Oda
- Oichi
- Sena
- Shikanosuke Yamanaka
- Shingen Takeda
- Tadakatsu Honda
- Takakage Kobayakawa
- Toshiie Maeda
- Toshimitsu Saito
- Yoshimoto Imagawa
Samurai Warriors 5 will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 24, followed by the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in the west and PC via Steam worldwide on July 27.
