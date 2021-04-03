Monster Hunter Rise Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Monster Hunter Rise has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 12th week of 2021.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has dropped from second to third place place. Ring Fit Adventure has re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. FIFA 21 dropped two spots from third to fifth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, two multiplatform games, and one PlayStation exclusive.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 12, 2021: Monster Hunter Rise - NEW Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 21 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales Super Mario Party Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D All-Stars

