LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Delayed

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer TT Games have delayed LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from Spring 2021 to an unspecified date. It will be available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

"All of us at TT Games are working hard to make LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever LEGO game—but we’re going to need more time to do it," reads a message from TT Games. "We won’t be able to make our intended spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible."

Thanks to all our fans for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/tCDV9Ikftd — TT Games (@TTGames) April 2, 2021

