Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space Out Now for PC

posted 11 hours ago

The free-to-play RPG, Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space is now available for PC via Steam.

All new users who log into the game by May 14 will get some bonuses a Netherworld Princess Fragment (Ticket to get a 4★ Suzette), High Class Scroll (x10), Chronos Stone (x1,000), 10 Allies Ticket Destiny Token, and Chant Script x1.

View the Steam trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Acclaimed creators from a number of well-known and popular series have come together to bring an exciting and epic RPG.

Story

It all started the day she disappeared right before my eyes.

Then suddenly the city was reduced to ruins in the blink of an eye.

That’s when I swore an oath.

Once again, I’m setting out on a journey beyond time and space.

To save our lost future.

Before the darkness of time falls upon us all…

Game Overview

Modern yet classic RPG transcending space and time.

An epic story across the Antiquity, Present, and Future, from master storyteller Masato Kato (Chrono Trigger).

Including the main theme written by Mitsuda Yasunori, an original soundtrack with over 60 songs performed by orchestras and folk instruments.

World

Go on an adventure in a world that spans multiple continents and three time periods—Antiquity, the Present, and the Future.

Game System

Defeat your enemies using a highly-strategic turn-based battle system.

Fill up your gauge to unleash a powerful Another Force attack!

Combine your allies’ attributes, equipment, and abilities to lead your party to victory.

There’s an incredible amount of content including individual character quests, subquests, episodic stories, and mini-games!

Experience a variety of story settings ranging from a dream-like school to the adventures of a wandering cat.

