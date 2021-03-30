Kingdom Hearts Series Out Now on Epic Games Store - News

posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix has officially released the Kingdom Hearts series for PC via the Epic Games Store.

Available Kingdom Hearts games include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts 3, and the ReMind DLC, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. Each title has been discounted by 20 percent until April 6.

Anyone who purchases Kingdom Hearts III with the Re Mind DLC will get a code for a free three-month subscription to Disney+. The offer is available to new Disney+ subscribers who are 18 or older and live in countries the service is available.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

