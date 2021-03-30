Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers Launches in 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Fiction Factory Games announced Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in early 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The year is 20XX, the distant future in a world where arcades are thriving… and as an aspiring eSports champion hungry for glory on stage at the Fist of Discomfort 2 Pro Tour, you will face competition, complex relationships and a wild cast of characters on the road to victory.

Defeat rivals, conquer tournaments, build relationships, and uncover a strange conspiracy at the Good Clean Fun arcade. In Arcade Spirits: The New Challengers, it’s up to you to rally together a team and achieve your dreams!

Key Features:

Huge Character Creator – Design your protagonist and rival from the ground up with a massively expanded character creator—pronoun, skin tone, body type, hairstyles, accessories, clothing, and more. Choose their identity, and how their personality develops. Plus, enjoy greater immersion as your fully custom character now appears on screen throughout the entire game!

– Design your protagonist and rival from the ground up with a massively expanded character creator—pronoun, skin tone, body type, hairstyles, accessories, clothing, and more. Choose their identity, and how their personality develops. Plus, enjoy greater immersion as your fully custom character now appears on screen throughout the entire game! Date Anyone – With a fully inclusive customization system, cast of characters, and gameplay mechanics, date anyone you like regardless of pronouns, or focus on building friendships exclusively!

– With a fully inclusive customization system, cast of characters, and gameplay mechanics, date anyone you like regardless of pronouns, or focus on building friendships exclusively! Minigames – There’s only one way to become the champion, and that’s to play! Dive into Fist of Discomfort 2, a strategy based minigame—your victory or defeat will determine the path of your story.

– There’s only one way to become the champion, and that’s to play! Dive into Fist of Discomfort 2, a strategy based minigame—your victory or defeat will determine the path of your story. Personality Analysis – Analyze your personality and measure changes based on your decisions throughout the game with handy virtual assistant, IRIS! Accessed through a free app on your in-game phone, IRIS exists to help users achieve everything they want in life—a better job, a new home, and even romance. IRIS can track your personality traits from Quirky and Steady, to Kindly and Gutsy, as well as your relationship statuses with the rest of the characters.

– Analyze your personality and measure changes based on your decisions throughout the game with handy virtual assistant, IRIS! Accessed through a free app on your in-game phone, IRIS exists to help users achieve everything they want in life—a better job, a new home, and even romance. IRIS can track your personality traits from Quirky and Steady, to Kindly and Gutsy, as well as your relationship statuses with the rest of the characters. Stunning Art – With incredible character art from Molly Nemecek, pulsating synthwave soundtrack by Greg Mirles, and amazingly detailed background art by Jessie Lam, enjoy an immersive, aesthetic world brought to life.

– With incredible character art from Molly Nemecek, pulsating synthwave soundtrack by Greg Mirles, and amazingly detailed background art by Jessie Lam, enjoy an immersive, aesthetic world brought to life. Import Decisions – Import your choices from the original Arcade Spirits adventure to reshape the world of 20XX around your previous decisions or start the game afresh and follow a whole new path.

