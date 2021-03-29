Tin Hearts Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Winter 2021 - News

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Rogue Sun announced the Lemmings-inspired puzzle game, Tin Heart, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Oculus in Winter 2021.

Behind every brilliant invention, hides an incredible story. From the makers of the critically acclaimed Fable series comes Tin Hearts—an immersive puzzle game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise.

Discover an epic tale spanning generations and dimensions. Guide a troop of mischievous tin soldiers through a world full of beauty, magic and mystery, using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal.

March on through over 40 levels of time-bending, soldier routing riddles and forge new paths for your toys to follow. Overcome increasingly brilliant puzzles to unravel the emotional story of Albert Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times.

A World of Magic and Beauty – Feel like a child in a toy store again as you enter a world full of magic and beauty. Immerse yourself in the warm, peaceful world of Tin Hearts, take your time working through the puzzles and enjoy the game’s memorable soundtrack.

– Feel like a child in a toy store again as you enter a world full of magic and beauty. Immerse yourself in the warm, peaceful world of Tin Hearts, take your time working through the puzzles and enjoy the game’s memorable soundtrack. Expand Your Reach – Unlock powers to control objects in the world, from toy blocks to drums. From humble beginnings, you’ll soon become a master of this mysterious world. Link objects in interesting ways as you build paths to the exit for your fearless tin soldiers to follow!

– Unlock powers to control objects in the world, from toy blocks to drums. From humble beginnings, you’ll soon become a master of this mysterious world. Link objects in interesting ways as you build paths to the exit for your fearless tin soldiers to follow! Unravel the Story – What is this place and who are these people you catch occasional glimpses of? Embark on an adventure masterfully woven into the fabric of this puzzle game world. Clues are everywhere and if you seek them out you will be rewarded with an emotional, human tale that will resonate beyond the world of the game itself.

