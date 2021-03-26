We Are The Caretakers Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One Later in 2021 - News

Developer Heart Shaped Games announced the science-fiction turn-based tactical RPG, We Are The Caretakers, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later in 2021. The game will launch first PC via Steam Early Access on April 22.

We Are The Caretakers is an afrofuturist squad management RPG. Assemble an arcane team of protectors in squad-building systems inspired by Darkest Dungeon, Ogre Battle, and XCOM. Defend the endangered animals your world relies on in strategic turn-based combat. Define your approach to a global resistance by balancing your reputation, funds, research, animals and alliances. We Are The Caretakers is a challenging strategy RPG fusion that asks you to protect a planet by fighting for the people, animals and ecosystems that inhabit it.

Afrofuturist Universe – Former Activision-Blizzard artist Anthony Jones brings breathtaking afrofuturist style and human empathy to a complex sci-fi world.

– Former Activision-Blizzard artist Anthony Jones brings breathtaking afrofuturist style and human empathy to a complex sci-fi world. Reputation System – Every action affects how others see the Caretakers. Do they fear you? Or will they support your quest to protect the endangered Raun, and decide the fate of the world?

– Every action affects how others see the Caretakers. Do they fear you? Or will they support your quest to protect the endangered Raun, and decide the fate of the world? Turn-Based Encounters – Balance force with diplomacy in an innovative turn-based combat system. Live with the consequences as you deal with the messy reality of animal conservation.

– Balance force with diplomacy in an innovative turn-based combat system. Live with the consequences as you deal with the messy reality of animal conservation. Squad Building – Assemble up to nine squads of characters with diverse traits, weaknesses, abilities, and personalities. Train and upgrade your Caretakers across over 20 unique job classes.

– Assemble up to nine squads of characters with diverse traits, weaknesses, abilities, and personalities. Train and upgrade your Caretakers across over 20 unique job classes. Grow Your Headquarters – Meet leaders, research technologies, and recruit allies in your science-fiction headquarters. Balance their conflicting demands to save our world.

– Meet leaders, research technologies, and recruit allies in your science-fiction headquarters. Balance their conflicting demands to save our world. Nuanced Narrative – In our morally-complex world, the individuals outside your squad matter as much as the rangers you deploy on each map.

– In our morally-complex world, the individuals outside your squad matter as much as the rangers you deploy on each map. Generated Wildlife – The challenging and procedurally generated survival mode brings never-ending ways to play.

– The challenging and procedurally generated survival mode brings never-ending ways to play. You Get a Baby Raun – It will nuzzle against your bed long after it grows too large to reasonably do so. It is adorable.

