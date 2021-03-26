Cooking Mama: Cookstar Out Now for PS4 - News

Cooking Mama: Cookstar is now available for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store for $39.99. The game previously launched for the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

If you can’t stand the heat, get into Mama’s kitchen! Cooking Mama is back with her most fun and fantastic adventure ever! Cooking Mama: Cookstar is a brand-new Cooking Mama experience created specifically for PlayStation 4.

Cooking Mama: Cookstar features 82 incredible recipes for players to master. Cook everything from classic Japanese recipes to today’s most tasty comfort foods. Cooking Mama: Cookstar truly has a taste of everything. Not a carnivore? Not a problem! For the first time ever Cooking Mama will feature both a traditional and a vegetarian cooking mode. Burritos, Bibimbap, Bubble Tea, Baked Alaska, Pokebowls and so much more. Explore the diverse menu to find your favorite dish.

Don’t think you have the skills to become a master chef? Don’t worry, Mama will fix that! Just follow her instructions and create delicious and decadent treats that you can share with your friends. Chop, mince, slice, dice and roll! With Mama’s help you will become the world’s greatest culinary artist.

Brand new Cooking Mama game created for PlayStation 4.

All new Vegetarian Mode.

Classic recipes and fun new additions like Unicorn Food.

Blend of traditional and motion controls.

Multiplayer and co-op Party Games.

Up to two players.

Challenge mode for expert chefs.

Share your amazing creations with friends on social media.

Key Features:

Standard Mode or Vegetarian Mode.

For the first time ever, Cooking Mama includes a Vegetarian Mode. A completely separate mode for players who prefer not to include meat in their recipes with plenty of creative protein substitutions for vegetarians or curious carnivores to explore.

A completely separate mode for players who prefer not to include meat in their recipes with plenty of creative protein substitutions for vegetarians or curious carnivores to explore. Potluck Party.

A collection of competitive and co-operative cooking games to play with friends.

Cookstar Mode.

The most challenging cooking mode. There is no room for mistakes in this kitchen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

