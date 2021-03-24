Pinball FX Headed to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, and PC in 2021 - News

Developer Zen Studios announced Pinball FX will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store in 2021.

Zen’s most ambitious pinball project to date, Pinball FX will introduce Pinball Royale, a new multiplayer action mode incorporating frantic battle royale-style gameplay. The game will also feature new challenge modes, a clan system, enhanced visuals, and more. Leagues, tournaments and competitive play are being revamped to bring the community together in unique ways, and new live events and seasonal content will mean there’s always something exciting going on. In addition, Zen will introduce original tables featuring brand-new IPs set to be revealed as launch approaches.

The Pinball FX series first launched in 2007 on Xbox LIVE Arcade and has become the No. 1 brand in digital pinball with an extensive library of pinball tables based on Marvel, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, DOOM, Williams Bally, Family Guy, and more. At the heart of the franchise is an amazing community of passionate players, whose input, ideas and contributions have helped shape the Pinball FX experience for nearly 15 years.

