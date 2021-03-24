Tekken 7 Sales Top 7 Million Units - Sales

Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada via Twitter announced the fighting game, Tekken 7, sales have surpassed seven million units sold worldwide as of March 22, 2021. This is up from six million sold in September 2019.

Tekken 7 launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in June 2017, and it is currently in its fourth season. The game first launched for arcades in 2015.

Now, one of 7 million ;) — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 22, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

Discover the epic conclusion of the Mishima clan and unravel the reasons behind each step of their ceaseless fight. Powered by Unreal Engine 4, Tekken 7 features stunning story-driven cinematic battles and intense duels that can be enjoyed with friends and rivals alike through innovative fight mechanics.



Love, Revenge, Pride. Everyone has a reason to fight. Values are what define us and make us human, regardless of our strengths and weaknesses. There are no wrong motivations, just the path we choose to take.



Expand your fighter's journey by purchasing the Tekken 7 Season Pass separately and gain access to stunning additional content

