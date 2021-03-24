PUBG Mobile Tops 1 Billion Downloads - News

The mobile version of the popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG Mobile, has hit a huge milestone with over one billion downloads worldwide. It has taken just over three years for the Battle Royale game to reach the milestone.

"Players, it's our turn to level up!" said the developers via Twitter. "PUBG Mobile just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide! Stay tuned for an awesome new update."

PUBG Mobile released for iOS and Android on February 9, 2018.

Players, it's our turn to level up! 😏🏆 PUBG MOBILE just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide! 🌎 Stay tuned for an awesome new update 🙌 #pubgm1Billion pic.twitter.com/0XotZfblqM — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 22, 2021

