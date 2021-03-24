Bustafellows Launches Summer 2021 in the West for Switch and PC - News

Publisher PQube and developer Extend announced the Otome visual novel, Bustafellows, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in North America and Europe in Summer 2021.



New Sieg People Magazine

An abridged version of the ‘New Sieg People Weekly’ magazine, as featured in the original Japanese Deluxe edition. Featuring original sketches, unique art and character profiles, the magazine has been localized to English and offers an intimate behind the scenes glimpse at the development of BUSTAFELLOWS and its captivating cast of characters.

Scarecrow Mixtape

Scarecrow’s Mixtape CD features 27 tracks from the Bustafellows soundtrack. Recorded in Scarecrow’s secret studio, the mix includes “Novalis,” “Come and Get Me,” and many more. The main theme “Novalis” is interpreted by Kaito Ishikawa who voices Adam Krylov.

Six Art Cards

With stunning character and environmental art from renowned artist Sumeragi Kohaku, the Bustafellows Collectors Edition includes six unique and dynamic art cards featuring the whole cast. These exclusive art cards were not part of the Japanese Deluxe edition.

