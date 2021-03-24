World Splitter is a Puzzle Platformer, Arrives April 22 - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Bumble3ee Interactive and developer NeoBird announced the puzzle platformer, World Splitter, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 22 for $19.99.

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Featuring nearly a dozen local two player co-op missions, World-Splitter is perfect for a pair of pals looking to elevate their puzzler prowess to the next dimension.

World Splitter‘s twin-stick control scheme allows players to manipulate two parallel rifts as they simultaneously traverse visible parts of each wonderfully animated stage. Save critters across 60 different levels and reach exits while avoiding enemies and taking advantage of interactive objects like levers, mechanical platforms, portals, and gravity fields.

Hardcore puzzle enthusiasts will be able to up the ante with settings for restricted win conditions, a medal system, and more. Speedrunners will feel right at home thanks to the inclusion of a variety of time-based challenges.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles