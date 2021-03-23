Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Designer Leaves CD Projekt RED After 8 Years - News

Cyberpunk 2077 lead gameplay designer Andrzej Zawadzki via Twitter announced he is leaving developer CD Projekt RED after eight years.

"After almost 8 years, my time at CDPR has come to an end," said Zawadzki. "It's time for the new adventure. To every person I've met on the way - thank you. It was an honor and pleasure. See you around."

Zawadzki started as a QA tester at the studio and would eventually work on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. In 2016 he was promoted to junior gameplay designer for Cyberpunk 2077 and became senior gameplay designer in March 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020 and sold over 13 million units before Christmas 2020.

