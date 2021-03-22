Bloomberg: Microsoft in Talks to Buy Discord For Over $10 Billion - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 360 Views
Microsoft is in talks with Discord to acquire the company for more than $10 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.
Discord has reached out to potential buyers and Microsoft is one of them. The sources say a deal is not imminent, while one of them says it is more likely Discord will go public than sell itself.
Microsoft and Discord representatives declined to comment.
VentureBeat reported earlier that Discord was in talks to sell itself. Their sources say there is interest from multiple companies that want to buy Discord. One source said Discord has signed an exclusive acquisition discussion with one company.
"I know they are in active discussions with a select few parties," one source told VentureBeat. "The market is in a state where they could command strong double-digit billions of dollars."
Oh boy, here we go again. They bought Skype, and basically messed around with that so much I got put off it, just around the time Discord showed up.
Really would prefer Discord remaining not in the hands of any of the big 3, as I cannot trust any of them to not muck it up.
Curious to know who the other buyers are. Whats with all these companies going up for sale.
Amazon, Google, and Facebook would make sense as some of the other interested buyers. For the price tag it would most likely mean a tech giant.
Sure makes sense, I mean they clearly showed they know what they are doing. Just look at how well Mixer is going....