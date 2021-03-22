Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Sets for April 8 to 11 - News

posted 5 hours ago

Capcom announced the open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse will start on April 7 at 11:00 pm PT / April 8 at 2:00 am ET and will end on April 10 at 11:00 pm PT / April 11 at 2:00 pm ET. You will be able to download the beta starting April 5 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

The goal of the beta test is to test the game's system, balance, and servers. Unexpected maintenance may occur during the beta test. If you have downloaded the closed beta test version of the game then you will not need to re-download the game for the open beta.

In order to play in the beta, you will need a Capcom ID linked to your hardware of choice.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will launch on May 7 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village will get Resident Evil Re:Verse for free.

