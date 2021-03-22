Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Gets Extended Trailer - News

Square Enix has released an extended version of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade trailer, which features several minutes of new footage.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is coming to PlayStation 5 on June 10, 2021 as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade; a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.

In this extended video, take a look at the city of Midgar like never before, with improved textures, lighting and background environments. Switch between two game modes “Graphics Mode,” which prioritizes 4K high-resolution graphics, and “Performance Mode,” which prioritizes smooth action at 60 frames per second, and capture and share your favorite moments of this timeless adventure with a fully customizable “Photo Mode.” Enjoy immersive battles by using the DualSense wireless controller, with its haptic feedback integration.

In the brand-new episode featuring Yuffie, play as ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland. Play alongside new characters and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions. This adventure brings new perspective to the Final Fantasy VII Remake story that cannot be missed.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

