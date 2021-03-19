MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Launches May 27 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Sold Out and developer Piranha Games announced the futuristic combat shooter, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG. The Heroes of the Innersphere DLC will launch on the same day.

"We are very excited to also be able to give Xbox and Steam players a good dose of MechWarrior fun. It is also great to be able to present yet another example of the EG7 companies working together to bring a world-class title to market," said EG7 CEO Robin Flodin. EG7 owns Sold Out and Piranha Games.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries launches on Xbox Series S and X, Xbox One, GoG and Steam (PC), and first DLC "Heroes of the Inner Sphere" on May 27th! #MW5Mercs https://t.co/PfR3cuq2yx pic.twitter.com/ykiz6iZX0u — MechWarrior5Mercs (@MW5Mercs) March 19, 2021

